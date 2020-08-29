NEET, JEE 2020 Exam: Odisha relaxes lockdown, shutdown rules in cities where Exams to be held

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to relax the lockdown and shutdown rules in cities where the JEE (Main) 2020 and NEET (UG) exam will be held. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of the State government has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the SRC, it has been decided by the National Testing Agency to conduct the JEE (Main) 2020 from 01.9.2020 to 06.9.2020 and NEET (UG)- on 13th September 2020 in the country and the State Government has been requested to facilitate free movement to the candidates & their escorts, examination personnel and staff / representatives of the service providers for smooth conduct of the said prestigious/ high stake examination at different centres in the State.

In view of the above, the Government in partial modification of the order No.4582/ R&DM(DM) dated 31.07.2020 issued by this Department, do hereby direct as follows:

There will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the examination cities (list attached as Annexure-A) from 30.8.2020 to 07.08.2020 and from L2.9.2020 to L4.9.2020.

Notwithstanding any restriction imposed by the State Authority or any District Authority or any Municipal Authority relating to management of COVID-19, all candidates along with their guardian, if any, as well as the examination personnel [City Coordinator(s)/ Observers/ Centre Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendents/ Invigilators/ Support Staff/ staff or Representatives of the service providers for CCV Jammers/ Frisking, etc., such as Innovative, Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), etc.l are allowed to travel from their place of stay to the examination cities and examination centres either in their personal vehicles or hired .or public service vehicle.

Copy of the admit card of the candidates including soft copies thereof or any other document held by the candidates and any document held by the examination personnel and staff/ representatives of service providers in support of their deployment shall be considered as their valid movement pass throughout the state.

The organisers will ensure that all safety protocols relating to COVID-19 such as physical distancing, mask wearing, no spitting in public place, personal hygiene and sanitation, etc. are duly maintained inside the centre. The District Authority will ensure the same outside the examination centre.

Earlier yesterday, the State government had announced to provide freed transport and accommodation to the NEET and JEE examinees and their guardians.