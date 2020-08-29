NEET, JEE 2020 Exam: Contact details of nodal officers in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As the JEE (Main) 2020 and NEET (UG) exams are at hand, the Odisha government is leaving no stones unturned to make all the necessary arrangements for the candidates to appear the exams without any inconveniences.

The State government has relaxed the lockdown and shutdown rules in the cities where the exams are slated to be held. It has decided to relax the lockdown and shutdown restrictions from August 30 to September 7 and from September 12 to September 14 with an aim to facilitate movement of candidates and others.

This apart, it has decided to provide free transportation and accommodation facilities to those who are in need. They can travel by showing their admit cards/ I-cards.

All the district administrations have been directed to make necessary arrangements so that the examinees will not face any difficulty in going to the exam centres and return to their homes.

Besides, the concerned administration have been asked to make free accommodation arrangement for needy examinees at different government institutions.

Meanwhile, the candidates have been urged to contact nearby nodal centres in case of facing any inconveniences and need the free transport and accommodation facilities.

Here are the contact details of nodal officers: