NEET Aspirant Commits Suicide In Odisha’s Baripada

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baripada: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant girl today allegedly committed suicide by hanging self, just a day before the examination in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased has been identified as Upasana Sahu.

Related News

Veteran Actor Of Odisha Ajit Das Dies Of Covid-19

Hundreds Of Aadhaar Cards Found Dumped In Odisha’s…

Maoist Stick Posters At Several Places In Odisha’s…

5-Yr-Old Girl Wins Online Karate Championship, Shocks…

According to sources, the girl was taking coaching for the entrance examination in Kota,Rajasthan and had returned home during COVID lockdown.

Later, the police reached and recovered her body and sent it for post-mortem.

A note was found near her body in which she has mentioned that she was under mental stress, whether she can qualify the NEET exam.

You might also like
State

Veteran Actor Of Odisha Ajit Das Dies Of Covid-19

State

Hundreds Of Aadhaar Cards Found Dumped In Odisha’s Deogarh

State

Maoist Stick Posters At Several Places In Odisha’s Kandhamal

Miscellany

5-Yr-Old Girl Wins Online Karate Championship, Shocks Everyone [WATCH]

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7