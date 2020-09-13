Baripada: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant girl today allegedly committed suicide by hanging self, just a day before the examination in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district today.

The deceased has been identified as Upasana Sahu.

According to sources, the girl was taking coaching for the entrance examination in Kota,Rajasthan and had returned home during COVID lockdown.

Later, the police reached and recovered her body and sent it for post-mortem.

A note was found near her body in which she has mentioned that she was under mental stress, whether she can qualify the NEET exam.