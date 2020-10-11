NEET 2020 result to be announced tomorrow! Know how to check

NEET 2020 result to be announced tomorrow! Know how to check

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 are likely to be announced tomorrow. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the NEET 2020 results which will be made available on the official website of the NTA (ntaneet.nic.in) for the candidates.

According to reports, the NTA NEET 2020 result will be announced in the form of a scorecard mentioning the All India rank, category rank, marks obtained by the medical aspirants who had appeared the exam on September 13.

More than 13 lakh candidates took the NEET 2020 exam this year.

Know how to check the NEET 2020 Result

Step 1. First of all visit the official website (ntaneet.nic.in)

Step 2. Now you will get a link NEET 2020 Result. Click on it.

Step 3. Login to the applicant portal. Enter the NEET roll number, date of birth and security pin following which you will get your NEET 2020 Result.

NTA might also release the NEET final answer keys tomorrow.

Know How To Check NEET Final Answer key

Step 1. First of all visit the official website (ntaneet.nic.in)

Step 2. Click on ‘NEET (UG) – 2020 Final Answer Key’. After this you will find

Step 3. As soon as you click on the ‘NEET (UG) – 2020 Final Answer Key,’ a PDF will open on your computer screen.

Step 4. Now you can download answer keys

Only the candidates who will get the required NEET 2020 cut-off can take part in the NEET 2020 counselling process. Candidates who come under the unreserved (UR) category will have to score at least 50th percentile points to be eligible for the NEET 2020 counselling while the candidates who belong to reserved categories will be required to obtain a minimum of 40th percentile points.