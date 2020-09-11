File Photo

NEET 2020 Exam: East Coast Railways to run four special trains for candidates in Odisha; Check details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: With an aim to facilitate the smooth travel of the NEET 2020 Examinees of Odisha, the East Coast Railways on Friday announced to run four special trains.

The East Coast Railways said that the four special trains for the NEET 2020 candidates tomorrow in Odisha.

The four special trains for NEET exam are

  • Khariar Road to Sambalpur via Titlagarh
  • Rayagada to Sambalpur
  • Bhadrak to Bhubaneswar via Cuttack
  • Keonjhar to Bhubaneswar via Cuttack

