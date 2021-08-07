Neeraj Chopra will inspire generations, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik on Neeraj Chopra

Bhubaneswar: Congratulating Neeraj Chopra for his historic win at Tokyo Olympics, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik said he will inspire generations.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said, “A golden throw! Congratulations #NeerajChopra on historic first-ever track & field #Gold medal for India in #Javelin throw at #Tokyo2020. The country is so proud of you. With this, you took India to its highest ever medal tally at the #Olympics. You will inspire generations.”


The chief minister has also shared his picture with Neeraj Chopra taken during Asian Athletics Championships held here at the Kalinga Stadium in 2017, where he bagged the gold medal.

Odisha had hosted the preparatory camp for Olympics earlier this year, where Neeraj along with his fellow javelin throwers trained at Kalinga Stadium for over two months.

During their camp and their departure they had heaped praises on the world class infrastructure, facilities at the stadium complex and support extended by the Odisha government and its hospitality.

“Had a great time training at the Kalinga Stadium here in Bhubaneswar. Now looking forward to getting some competition experience under the belt,” Chopra said in a tweet on February 13.

(IANS)

