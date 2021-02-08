Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited Workers Hit The Streets In Jajpur

By IANS
neelanchal ispat nigam limited workers protested

Jajpur Road: Tension gripped the premises of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district of Odisha after hundreds of workers and staff hit the streets over 5-points charter of demands. Irate workers staged a demonstration demanding the resumption of the plant’s operation and disbursal of their 10 months’ wages.

The workers sat in a demonstration in front of the main gate of the plant while other protestors blocked the Duburi- Jajpur Road main road, causing traffic congestion. Hundreds of families of the workers are finding it hard to make both ends meet after the plant shut down its operation.

Moreover, major investors like the Minerals and Metals Trading Corporation (MMTC), Oil Marketing Company (OMC) and The Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL) have refused for further investment.

The angry employees demanded the reopening of the plant and warned of a mass demonstration in future if no steps were taken in this regard.

