Need government job? Here’s an opportunity for you; Apply soon

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has sought applications to fill various vacant posts of ECG technician. Eligible and interested candidates who want to apply for these posts, first of all, should read the notification through the official website or the link given in this news (bellow) and then apply.

Complete information related to the job such as the required qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are also being given.

Post Details:

Name of the post: ECG Technician

Total Number of posts: 195 Posts

Age Range:

The minimum age of candidates to apply for these posts has been fixed at 18 years and maximum age at 40 years.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: November 4, 2020

Educational Qualification: The educational qualification of the candidates is required to be a Senior Secondary (Biology / Mathematics) from Science and a Diploma in ECG Technician from a recognized institute. For further information, see the following notification.

Application Process: To apply the candidate first visit the official website and download the notification and read it. Keep in mind that applications will not be accepted in case of any error.

Selection Process:

The selection of candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of written examination.

Click here for the official website

Click here to read the official notification

Click here to apply online