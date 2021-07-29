NDRF DG Satya Narayan Pradhan assumes additional charge as NCB DG

New Delhi: The Director General (DG) of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Satya Narayan Pradhan on Thursday assumed additional charge as DG of Narcotics Control Bureau.

Pradhan assumed charge from Rakesh Asthana who took charge as Delhi Police Commissioner today.

The NDRF DG, who is an IPS officer of 1988 batch from Jharkhand cadre, belongs to Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

The Union Government had on January 18, 2019 posted Pradhan as the DG of the NDRF. Since then, the National Disaster Response Force has been providing help to people across the country during the natural calamities under his able leadership.