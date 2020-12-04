NCPCR Summons Nayagarh Collector, SP In 5-Year-Old Girl’s kidnap, Murder Case

Bhubaneswar: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued summon for Collector and SP of Nayagarh, Odisha in connection with the alleged murder of a 5-year-old girl in Jadupur village of the district.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo informed in a tweet. The post said that summons has been issued to DM and SP of Nayagarh for in person presence in the matter of kidnapping and murder of a girl child. NCPCR has received complaints aligning human organ trafficking.

The Collector and SP, Nayagarh have been directed to appear before the commission through video conferencing on December 9 at 12 noon along with detailed action taken report (ATR), copy of FIR, and all relevant documents.

The NCPCR had earlier taken suo moto cognizance of the matter.

The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged murder of the girl.

The parents of the girl had on November 24 attempted self-immolation outside the Odisha Legislative Assembly demanding justice for their daughter.

The child had gone missing while playing in front of her house on July 14 this year. Later on July 23, her decomposed body was found stuffed in a sack behind the house near a pond.