NCL Recruitment 2020 Begins; Apply Soon For 45 Vacant Senior Technical Officers & Other Posts

The CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory has published a notification for the recruitment of Technical Assistant, Senior Technical Officer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before December 2, 2020.

Vacancy details:

Important Dates:

Online Application Start Date: November 2, 2020

Last date for submission of online application: December 2, 2020

Last date for receipt of hard copy of application: December 31, 2020

Name and number of posts:

Senior Technical Officer – 2 posts

Senior Technical Officer / Fire Safety Officer – 1

Post Technical Officer – 12 posts

Technical Assistant – 10 posts

Technician – 20 posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have passed 10th and should have ITI certificate in the subject related to recognized university.

Age limit:

Senior Technical Officer – 40 years

Senior Technical Officer / Fire Safety Officer – 35 years

Technical Officer – 30 years

Technical Assistant, Technician – 28 years

Salary:

Senior Technical Officer – Pay Scale-Level-11 (Rs 67,700-2,08,700) – Total salary – Rs.1,00,136 per month

Senior Technical Officer / Fire Safety Officer – Pay Scale-10 (Rs 56,100-1,77,500) – Total salary – Rs 84,360 per month.

Technical Officer – Pay scale level-7 (Rs 44,900-1,42,400) – Total salary – Rs 65, 096 per month.

Technical Assistant – Level-6 (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400) – Total Salary – Rs. 52, 176 / – per month.

Technician – Level-2 (Rs 19,900-63,200) – Total Salary – Rs. 29, 200 / – per month.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply online on or before December 31, 2020. After submission of online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

The interested and eligible candidates can click here for the official website.

The interested and eligible candidates can click here to go through notification and get more information about the vacancy.