NCL recruitment for 8th and 10th pass students; August 16 is the last date

Northern Coalfields Limited is inviting candidates by taking vacancies in some positions. Apprentice is being recruited here.

The interested and eligible applicants should complete the application process as soon as possible because tomorrow is the last date.

Post Name and Number: Apprentice, 1500

Age Limit: Minimum age 16 years and maximum 24 years

Selection Process: The selection of the applicant will be on the basis of merit list

Educational Qualification: Applicant should have passed eighth, tenth. Applicant must also pass ITI related trade.

Important dates: Starting date for online application: July 17, 2020 and the last date for online application: August 16, 2020

How to apply:

Candidates can go to NCL official website www.nclcil.in and read and apply after that. The mistake in the application form will not be valid and the application will be rejected. Applications will be taken through online mode only. Applications by any other means will not be acceptable.