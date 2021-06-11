The Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a subsidiary company of Coal India Limited, has begun the online application process for the recruitment of 1500 Apprentice posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for vacant Apprentice posts, which includes Welder, Fitter, Electrician and Motor Mechanic, till July 9, 2021.

Details of NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021:

Important Dates:

Beginning of online registration and form submission: June 10, 2021

Last date for online registration and form submission: July 9, 2021 (5 PM)

Name and number of posts:

Welder (Gas and Electric) – 100 Posts

Fitter – 800 Posts

Electrician – 500 Posts

Motor Mechanic – 100 Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidates who are applying for the posts of Welder (Gas& Elect) should have passed 8th & ITI in Welder trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

The applicants who are applying for the posts of electrician should have passed 10th & ITI in Electrician Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

The applicants who are applying for the posts of Fitter should have passed 10th & ITI in Fitter Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

The applicants who are applying for the posts of Motor Mechanic should have passed 10th & ITI in Motor Mechanic Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only.

Age Limit for NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: The candidates should not be younger than 16 and older than 24 Years.

Selection Process: The candidates will be selected on the basis on their merit only.

