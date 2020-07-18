In what can be considered as good news for the job seekers, applications have been withdrawn for 512 posts in the Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL).

According to the notification issued by the Northern Coalfields Limited, the online applications for these posts are starting from August 3, 2020.

Here is the job detail:

Name and number of the vacancy posts:

Age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should not be more than 18 years and maximum age should not exceed 30 years. The age limit will be calculated based on August 25, 2020.

Application fee: Candidates of General / OBC / EWS category will have to deposit Rs 500 as application fee. At the same time, application is free for SC / ST / PWD / ESM / Departmental candidates.

Salary: The selected candidates will be given Rs 31,852.56 per month.

How to apply: The interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Northern Coalfields Limited (nclcil.in.) to apply online from August 3, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can click here to know more about the vacancy.