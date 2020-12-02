NCDC Recruitment 2020: Walk-In-Interview To Fill Up This Government Vacant Posts To Be Held Soon

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a latest notification to fill up several vacant posts. According to the notification, only a walk-in-interview will be held on December 9, 2020, for the recruitment to the posts of Lab Technician, Assistant Director, and other.

Job Details:

Walk-in-Interview Date: December 9, 2020

Name and number of posts:

Assistant Director (Molecular Biologist) (Non-Medical): 02 Posts

Lab Technician: 16 Posts

Lab Attendant: 6 Posts

How to Apply

The eligible and interested applicants register their names for interviews between 9:30 am to 10:30 am on December 9. They have to submit a resume, original certificates, one passport size photograph, and their attested photocopies. After this, they can appear for a walk-in-interview at National Centre for Disease Control, 22-Sham Nath Marg, Delhi-110054 (Near Civil Line Metro Station).

Click here to read the notification.

Click here to visit the official website.