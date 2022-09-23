youth shot dead nayagarh

Nayagarh: Youth shot dead over previous rivalry, local gun seized

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Nayagarh: A young man was shot dead in Nayagarh. Reportedly this happened because of some pre-existing rivalry. The police has recovered the dead body along with a local made gun from the place of incident.

The deceased has been identified as Rajat Rout. He was a resident of Rasang village which comes under Gania police station.

According to reports, Rajat had been engaged in a verbal duel with Tareni Behera and Sagar Behera from Gochhibari village. He was shot following this altercation.

Police has started their investigation regarding this matter.

