Nayagarh: Woman’s body found inside in-law’s house, family alleges murder

Nayagarh: The body of a married woman was reportedly found inside her in-law’s house in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Wednesday.

The body of the deceased woman, whose identity was not known immediately, was recovered from her in-law’s house at Kajalapali Village under Sarankul Police limits of the district.

While the exact reason what caused her death is yet to be known, her family members have alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws for dowry.

Sarankul Police has started an investigation based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family members. Cops also sent the woman’s body to the hospital for postmortem.