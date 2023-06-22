Nayagarh: Woman murdered for dowry, husband arrested

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband and in-laws over demand of dowry in Odisha’s Nayagarh district.

Nayagarh: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly murdered by her husband and in-laws over demand of dowry in Odisha’s Nayagarh district. The deceased has been identified as Phina Pradhan of Itamati village.

As per alleged by the deceased’s mother Panchu Pradhan, Phina married Rocky Pradhan of the same village in 2015 and has a six-year-old child.

Panchu claimed that they had given the dowry as demanded by Rocky and his family members. However, they used to torture her physically and mentally by demanding more dowry.

Based on the complaint filed by Phina’s family members at Itamati police station, cops started an investigation into the matter. In course of probe, police learnt that the deceased was killed on June 19 night; and without informing them, her in-laws took her to the cremation ground and performed the last rites in haste with an intention to destroy evidence.

Meanwhile, Rocky Pradhan was arrested by police.

