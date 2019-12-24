Nayagarh Town-Mahipur Railway Section To Be Dedicated On Thursday

Bhubaneswar: The long awaited Nayagarh Town-Mahipur Railway Section of Khurda Road Balangir Rail Line project will be dedicated on Thursday by Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradha

Pradhan will also flag off the extension of Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road passenger up to Mahipur railway station from Nayagarh Town railway station.

Apart from this, Union Minister will flag off Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express with branding by NALCO showcasing heritage and culture of Odisha. Pradhan will also launch unreserved tickets in Odia from Bhubaneswar railway station on Thursday morning.

Several dignitaries including ministers of Odisha Government, legislators and MPs will be present in Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh railway stations during the programme.