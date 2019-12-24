Nayagarh Town-Mahipur Railway Section To Be Dedicated On Thursday

Nayagarh Town-Mahipur Railway Section To Be Dedicated On Thursday

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The long awaited Nayagarh Town-Mahipur Railway Section of Khurda Road Balangir Rail Line project will be dedicated on Thursday by Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradha

Pradhan will also flag off the extension of Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road passenger up to Mahipur railway station from Nayagarh Town railway station.

Related News
State

72nd All India Commerce Conference Concludes at KIIT

State

2020 Odisha HSC Examinations to begin from Feb 19

State

CRPF Delhi Wins 68th All India Police Hockey Championship

State

Police File Charge Sheet In Puri Gang Rape Case

Apart from this, Union Minister will flag off Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express with branding by NALCO showcasing heritage and culture of Odisha. Pradhan will also launch unreserved tickets in Odia from Bhubaneswar railway station on Thursday morning.

Several dignitaries including ministers of Odisha Government, legislators and MPs will be present in Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh railway stations during the programme.

 

You might also like
State

72nd All India Commerce Conference Concludes at KIIT

State

2020 Odisha HSC Examinations to begin from Feb 19

State

CRPF Delhi Wins 68th All India Police Hockey Championship

State

Police File Charge Sheet In Puri Gang Rape Case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.