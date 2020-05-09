Bhubaneswar: A 40 -year-old man has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Saturday. This is the first COVID-19 positive case in the district.

The man had recently come from Surat to Nayagarh district in the State and remained in quarantine, said the Information & Public Relations Dept.

Fifth Health Update, 9th May One Positive in Nayagarh

40 yr Male (Surat returnee. In quarantine) Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 289 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 9, 2020

With this fresh case, the total number of COVID-19 positive case in the State rose to 289. While two persons have died of COVID-19, as many as 68 persons have completely recovered from the disease and have been discharged from the hospitals.