Nayagarh records first COVID-19 positive case in Odisha; Total 289 in State
Bhubaneswar: A 40 -year-old man has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Saturday. This is the first COVID-19 positive case in the district.
The man had recently come from Surat to Nayagarh district in the State and remained in quarantine, said the Information & Public Relations Dept.
Fifth Health Update, 9th May
One Positive in Nayagarh
40 yr Male
(Surat returnee. In quarantine)
Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.
Total Positive Case: 289
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 9, 2020
With this fresh case, the total number of COVID-19 positive case in the State rose to 289. While two persons have died of COVID-19, as many as 68 persons have completely recovered from the disease and have been discharged from the hospitals.