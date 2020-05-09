Nayagarh records first COVID-19 positive case in Odisha

Nayagarh records first COVID-19 positive case in Odisha; Total 289 in State

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A 40 -year-old man has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Saturday. This is the first COVID-19 positive case in the district.

The man had recently come from Surat to Nayagarh  district in the State and remained in quarantine, said the Information & Public Relations Dept.

 

With this fresh  case, the total number of COVID-19 positive case in the State rose to 289. While two persons have died of COVID-19, as many as 68 persons have completely recovered from the disease and have been discharged from the hospitals.

 

ODISHA positive case

You might also like
State

5 more COVID positive patients recover in Odisha

State

One more person tests COVID-19 positive in Odisha’s Ganjam; State Total 288

State

Evaluation Of Matric Answer Papers To Start From May 20, Result By July End: Odisha…

State

Migrants Can Return To Odisha By Trains: Transport Minister

Comments
Loading...