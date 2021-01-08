Nayagarh minor Murder Case Accused Denies Narco Analysis Test

Nayagarh: In a twist in the minor girl murder case of Nayagarh, the accused on Friday refused to undergo Narco analysis test. He conveyed his unwillingness for the test in writing to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Nayagarh.

As per reports, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) today produced the accused before the Juvenile Justice Board. After denial by the accused for the said test, the Court rejected the SIT’s pleas for the Narco test.

Earlier, the Special POCSO Court had said the accused is a minor. SIT had produced the accused in the Special POCSO Court and prayed for his Narco test. However, the court rejected the plea of the Crime Branch SIT for the Narco test of the accused saying that the JJB will take a decision in this regard.