Nayagarh minor girl Murder: Deceased’s Mother Moves Supreme Court

New Delhi: Mother of the Nayagarh minor girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a minor boy at Jadupur village has moved to the Apex court seeking justice.

As per reports, the woman has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking CBI investigation of the case.

It is to be noted that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the State Crime Branch to probe the case. IPS Arun Bothra is heading the SIT team. The SIT has arrested a minor boy of the village in this connection. However, according to the deceased’s parents another person named Babuli Nayak is involved in the alleged murder and thus not satisfied with the probe by the SIT.