Nayagarh Minor Girl Murder Case: SIT To Take Accused On 3-Day Remand

Nayagarh: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court on Monday allowed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to take the accused of Jadupur five-year-old girl murder case on remand.

The POCSO court reportedly granted permission to the SIT to take the accused, a college student, on a three-day remand to interrogate him about the case.

The three-day interrogation will begin from tomorrow (December 22) and conclude on Thursday (December 24).

Earlier today, the SIT produced the accused before the court and pleaded for his remand.

The court also sent the rape and murder accused to the Nayagarh Jail.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the SIT head by Inspector General of Police Arun Bothra cracked the minor girl murder case and made the first arrest yesterday.

The accused has been identified as a native of Jadupur village under Nayagarh Sadar Police limits. He was arrested under the Section of 363 IPC turned to 376-A/376-AB/364/302/201 IPC r/w Sec 6 POCSO Act.

Crime scene investigation was also conducted by the SIT today as the investigating team said it has sufficient evidence against the accused.