Nayagarh: The crime scene of much sensational Nayagarh minor murder case was recreated by accused Saroj Shetty in Jadupur on Thursday.

According to the reports, the main accused Saroj Shetty reconstructed the details of the gruesome murder to the Investigative officer in the case. He again reconstructed the crime scene in front of Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Inspector General of Police Arun Bothra.

The SIT head revealed that the family of Saroj knew about the murder but the time of this revelation is yet to be known.