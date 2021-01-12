Cuttack: Orissa High Court on Tuesday expressed its satisfaction over the progress of investigation into the sensational Nayagarh minor girl rape and murder case.

According to a release issued by the Chief Justice of the High Court Dr. S Muralidhar, the court is satisfied that good progress has been made in the investigation of the case.

“The court today conducted a hearing via video conferencing and heard Padmalaya Mohapatra, the petitioner in person and Debakanta Mohanty, learned Additional Government Advocate for the State-Opposite Parties,” read the release.

“The Court has been presented with three status reports, the first dated 15th December, 2020, the next dated 23rd December, 2020 and the third dated 11th January, 2021,” it added.

The release further said, “The Court is satisfied that good progress has been made in the investigation which is now under the charge of Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch, Odisha, Cuttack.”

The next hearing of the case will be conducted on March 25, 2021 during which the SIT has to submit the status reports again in a sealed cover.

A team of 1996-batch IPS officers including IGP Arun Bothra, who was promoted to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank on January 1, 2021, is probing the five-year-old girl rape and murder case.

It is to be noted here that the minor girl of Jadupur village in Nayagarh district was kidnapped, raped and murdered on July 14, 2021. The accused has been already arrested.