Nayagarh man sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor

Nayagarh: In a recent incident, the Nayagarh district court delivered its verdict in the assault case of a minor girl. The accused has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 15,000.

Earlier, the incident had taken place in the Daspalla area of the district.

The convicted individual was punished after a thorough and fair investigation into the matter.