Nayagarh man sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor
Earlier, the incident had taken place in the Daspalla area of Nayagarh district where the man was held for molesting a minor.
Nayagarh: In a recent incident, the Nayagarh district court delivered its verdict in the assault case of a minor girl. The accused has been sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 15,000.
The convicted individual was punished after a thorough and fair investigation into the matter.