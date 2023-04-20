Nayagarh Collector, 3 others booked for demanding Rs 25 lakh bribe!

Nayagarh: Based on the directive of the Orissa High Court, Chandpur Police reportedly booked Nayagarh district Collector Rabindra Nath Sahu and three others for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 25 lakh.

Apart from the district Collector, the other three persons who have been booked have been identified as Dilip Kumar Samantaray from Bajrakote, Deepak Kumar Routray from Ostapada village and Ganeswar Mandhata from Champagada village.

The accused had allegedly demanded the bribe of Rs 25 lakh from the laterite stone mine lease holder, Sushant Kumar Barad, during their visit to Mayurjhalia laterite stone mine area on January 26, 2023.

Later, Barad lodged complaints with Chandpur police and Nayagarh SP. However, he moved to Orissa High Court after no action was taken against the accused persons.

However, the top court of the State directed the Chandpur Police to book them and initiate a probe into the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Collector refuted the allegations saying that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slapped a fine of Rs 2.81 crore on the mining leaseholder and the allegation has been made with an aim to divert the attention from those incidents.

