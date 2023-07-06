Nayagarh-Bhubaneswar train stops midway due to fault in engine

The Nayagarh Bhubaneswar train stopped midway due to fault in the engine of the train. The passengers of the train have faced a number of issues due to this incident.

By Sudeshna Panda
Nayagarh Bhubaneswar train
Representational Image

Nayagarh: The Nayagarh Bhubaneswar train ran two and a half hours late. Due to this, there was utter dissatisfaction among the passengers.

It is worth noting that the incident occurred today when the engine of the train going from Nayagarh to Bhubaneswar stopped running at frequent durations.

After the train was started, the speed of the train was very low denoting some fault  in the engine. Further, passengers have complained that such problems have been occurring continuously for the last three months.

Today, hundreds of passengers have been inconvenienced due to this issue. The train was scheduled to leave at 6:30am in the morning whereas it left the station at 9:00am. As a result the Nuagaon-Puri train was also delayed.

The Puri train that was scheduled to leave at 7am left at 8am instead on track number two. Due to this problem, some passengers went back while others protested at the station office. The passengers who were stuck for a long time were sent to Khurda Road station by Puri train.

