Naxal With Reward On His Head Surrenders In Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A Naxal identified as Mahadev Madkami carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakhs on his head, surrendered before the police in Malkangiri district.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Khilari said, “He is impressed with the development works in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.”

It is noteworthy that, in a significant improvement in the left-wing extremism (LWE) situation in Odisha, the state government has declared five districts—Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Nayagarh—as Maoist-free belts.

These districts did not report any Maoist-triggered violence in the last two years or more, which is a major criterion for acknowledgement as a Red-free zone.