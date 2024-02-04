Naxal killed in encounter with police forces in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: A naxal was killed in an exchange of fire between the naxals and police forces at the Kakerkupa area of Kandhamal district.

The deceased naxal. identified as Dasru, a DCM member of KKBN division.

Reports say, a police team of Kandhamal DVF commandos, led by SOG officer received an input about the presence of armed maoists cadres in Kakerkupa area.

The commando team came under fire by the naxals and one of the member sustained bullet injuries on his hand. The police team then retaliated and then advanced into the area to control the fire.

Taking advantage of the darkness, the naxals escaped. During the search, one dead body along with one 303 rifle and other materials were recovered from the spot.

Dasru hailed from Chhatisgarh and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh. He is involved in many civilian killings and attacks on security forces. He was wanted in more than 20 cases in Kandhamal and Boudh districts.

Later, the police team are combing in the suspected hideouts and operations have been intensified in the area.