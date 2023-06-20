Naveen Patnaik’s carcade had unscheduled stoppage in a street of Puri and the reason will win your heart

Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was in Puri to attend the Rath Yatra today. He reached the VIP gallery as per his schedule and joined Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal and lakhs of devotees in witnessing the world famous annual event of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

Apart from seeking blessings of the deities, Patnaik also joined the crowd in pulling the chariots of the trinity. He left the pilgrim city after the commencement of pulling of the chariots.

While returning to Bhubaneswar, Patnaik’s carcade had an unscheduled stoppage in a street of Puri as several children were standing along the road to meet him.

Apart from meeting the children, the Chief Minister also humbly and happily received the flowers and cashew nuts from them and fulfilled their wishes.

In fact, Naveen Patnaik’s gesture of meeting the children despite his busy scheduled was highly appreciated by people.