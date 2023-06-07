Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 423.87 Cr for 37 ULBs of 10 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has today sanctioned Rs 423.87 Cr in favour of 37 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) covering 10 Districts of central RDC division under the State funded flagship Scheme MUKTA for the financial Year 2023-24. The ULBs of all 30 districts will be covered in next two phases.

The 10 districts covered in first phase are Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri and Nayagarh.

It may be mentioned here that on the direction of chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary VK Pandian had a video conference with public representatives of37 urban local bodies of the above mentioned 10 districts on 2nd June 2023 and discussed with them on development of urban bodies under Mukta Yojana

The basket of projects approved under MUKTA are climate resilient work, which includes creation of civic amenities like Mini Park, Open Air Gym, Child play station, Playground, Walking track, Loo, Vending Zones, and other public utility works like Open Space Development, Water Body Development, Construction of Multi-purpose Community Centers, Wall Painting, City beautification and other Labour-oriented works.

All these 37 ULBs have developed ward-wise feasible Annual Action Plans under MUKTA through a participatory process involving local citizens and key stakeholders. All these projects are demand driven, technically feasible and environmentally sustainable projects. These Action Plans have been screened before approval. All these projects will be executed directly by Mission Shakti Groups as Implementing Agency.

“Mukhya Mantri Karma Tatpara Abhiyan” (MUKTA) was launched by the CM on 18th April 2020 with a mission to create rapid, immediate and mass employment opportunities for urban poor, informal and migrant labourers, rendered unemployed and vulnerable in the face of Covid-19 infused crisis, while addressing the needs of creation of climate resilient, cost-effective sustainable and replicable community assets by implementing labor-intensive public works across 115 Urban Local Bodies.

MUKTA adopts a community driven, participatory and bottom-up approach ensuring transparency and accountability during entire stage of project implementation. MUKTA is a community driven scheme tailor made for Community Based Organisations (CBO) such as Women Self Help Groups (SHG) and Slum Dwellers Associations (SDA) to take the center stage.