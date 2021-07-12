Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for BJD’s new office in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Monday laid the foundation stone for a new party office in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

Patnaik conducted the Bhoomi Pujan on the premises of the party office by following the Covid-19 guideline. Several senior party leaders and workers also took part on the auspicious occasion.

The new building of BJD will have a meeting room for staff, a conference hall, and a special meeting room for the media. There will be special arrangements for parking.

The party has planned to complete the construction of the three-story building as early as possible.