Naveen Patnaik launches Men’s Hockey World Cup song ‘Hockey Hai Dil Mera,’ listen to full song

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023 song titled ‘Hockey Hai Dil Mera.’

Taking to his Twitter handle, Patnaik said, “Glad to launch Hockey World Cup 2023 song, which encapsulates the spirit of hockey. The song reflects the vivacious spirit of the game. I am sure it will touch the hearts of sports lovers.”

The Chief Minister also thanked composer Pritam for composing the Hockey World Cup song ‘Hockey Hai Dil Mera.’

Glad to launch #HockeyWorldCup2023 Song (https://t.co/WRWW1dKWLJ) which encapsulates the spirit of hockey. Thank @ipritamofficial for making it so peppy that reflects the vivacious spirit of the game. I am sure it will touch the hearts of sports lovers. #HockeyComesHome pic.twitter.com/PI7RqPN3Ng — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 30, 2022

A total of eleven singers including Bollywood singers Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Amit Mishra, Benny Dayal, Lisa Mishra, Antara Mitra, Sreerama Chandra, Nakesh Aziz, Shalmali Kholgade have lent their voices for the song. Odisha’s Namita Meleka also has sung the Odia part of the song.

It is to be noted here that Odisha will host the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela between January 13 and January 29, 2023.