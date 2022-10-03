Naveen Patnaik expresses grief on demise of Padampur MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik onMonday expressed grief on the demise of BJD MLA of Padampur Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha.

In a condolence message, he said, “His contribution towards the welfare of the people in the society will always be remembered. Condolences to the bereaved family members and praying for his immortal soul rest in peace.”

Bariha was undergoing going treatment at the hospital for a long time. However, he breathed his last today morning.

He was elected as MLA for five-time. He was first elected from the Padampur constituency in the year 1990 on Janta Dal ticket. He also represented the constituency in 1995. In 2000, 2009 and 2019 general elections, Bariha again won the seat and served as the minister in the ruling party.

Sources said, Bariha’s mortal remains will be first taken to Odisha Assembly and BJDheadquarters where the leaders will pay tributes to the leader then will be taken to his ancestral house at Padampur.