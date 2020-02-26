Naveen Patnaik BJD Party President

Naveen Patnaik Elected As BJD Party President For The Eighth Time

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was again elected as the party president of BJD for the eighth time today. He was uncontested for the post.

The Party (Biju Janata Dal) had held its organizational polling in 5 phases.

Returning officer Pratap Dev announced Patnaik’s name as the party president.

“BJD doesn’t fight election to win or lose, it fights to win the love of the people and to serve them,” said Patnaik after becoming the president of the ruling party.

On 21st February , the party declared the list of 33 presidents of organisational districts. 14 of them were senior leaders whereas 19 district chiefs were new faces.

Today’s state council meeting of the BJD was held at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

 

