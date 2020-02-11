Naveen Patnaik, Arvind Kejriwal

Naveen Patnaik Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal Over Delhi Win

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party  (AAP) for their landslide victory in the Assembly elections of the of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

Patnaik, the five-time Chief Minister of Odisha, took Twitter route to congratulate his Delhi counterpart and wished for latter’s successful tenure.

Kejriwal, in a prompt reply on Twitter, extended his gratitude to Patnaik.

Kejriwal led AAP is set to storm back to power in Delhi by winning 60-plus seats. The ruling party has crossed the half-way mark of 36 in the 70-member assembly by 6:10 PM as per the Election Commission website, having won 38 seats and leading on 24 others.

On the other hand, the BJP, might end up with less than 10 Assembly seats in Delhi.

