Naveen Patnaik Becomes Second Longest Serving CM in India’s History

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ruling party Biju Janta Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik has achieved the distinction of becoming the second longest-serving Chief Minister in India’s history. With an unparalleled tenure of 23 years and 139 days, Odisha CM remarkable leadership have etched his name in the annals of Indian politics.

Since assuming office on March 5, 2000, Naveen Patnaik has guided Odisha with exceptional governance and transformative policies. He has earned the respect and admiration of his constituents and political peers alike. As he surpasses the tenure of Jyoti Basu, the former Chief Minister of West Bengal, who held the record for 23 years and 138 days, Naveen Patnaik’s legacy stands as a testament to his enduring commitment to the welfare and progress of Odisha.

Under Naveen Patnaik’s visionary leadership, Odisha has witnessed significant strides in various sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, and socio-economic development. The BJD supremo’s tireless efforts in disaster management and rehabilitation have garnered widespread recognition, particularly during the state’s resilience in facing natural calamities.

The people of Odisha have expressed their profound gratitude to Naveen Patnaik for his steadfast dedication and relentless pursuit of their well-being. Numerous initiatives and welfare programs launched during his tenure have uplifted the lives of countless citizens, further solidifying his position as a beloved leader.