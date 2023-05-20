Naveen Patnaik approves proposal for constitution of Permanent Police Recruitment Board

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved the proposal for constitution of a permanent Police Recruitment Board with two members including the Chairperson.

According to an official press release, Patnaik, apart from giving his nod for constitution of Permanent Police Recruitment Board, he also approved 24 administrative and other posts for managing the Board’s office.

As per the press note, the Chairperson of the Board will be an officer of the rank of Special DG or ADG while one member shall be an officer of the rank of Additional DG or IG and another member shall be of the rank of DIG or SP.

The Board will be responsible for the recruitment of constables to sub-inspectors and ministerial staff in the Police Department. The formation of this permanent board will streamline the recruitment process of the Police Department, the release added.