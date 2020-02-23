Naveen Patnaik files nomination

Naveen files nomination for BJD president post

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik filed his nomination papers at party headquarters here for the post of BJD president today.

The nomination process remained a mere formality as the re-election of Naveen as the party chief is a foregone conclusion due to absence of any other contestant.

Once elected it will be for the eighth consecutive time that Naveen will be the BJD president.

The official announcement of Naveen’s election as the BJD Chief will be made on February 26.

Notably, BJD released its list of 33 organization district presidents two days ago.

