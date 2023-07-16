Natural or Supernatural! Neem Tree emits fire without being burnt in Odisha; Watch

A neem tree located at Banibahal village in Angul district of Odisha has been emitting fire but surprisingly without being burnt.

Angul: A neem tree located at Banibahal village in Angul district of Odisha has been emitting fire since yesterday but surprisingly without being burnt.

On Saturday, a fire was seen coming out of one of the branches of the neem tree, situated near a residential area has startled the locals. Eyewitnesses reported that plumes of fire were seen emanating from the neem tree.

The flames appeared to originate from within the trunk and branches, defying conventional explanations for such an event. The intensity of the fire was alarming, prompting villagers to contact the authorities for assistance.

The local fire service team after receiving information arrived at the scene to combat the unexpected fire outbreak. However, to their astonishment, the fire erupted again today.

The incident has left the villagers, administration, and experts puzzled, as no proper explanation for the spontaneous combustion of the neem tree has been identified so far.

Meanwhile, some people of the locality consider it to be the handiwork of some supernatural power.

 

