Natural beauty of Gudguda waterfalls in Sambalpur of Odisha attracts tourists and picnickers: Watch

Kuchinda: The Gudguda waterfalls in Sambalpur district of Odisha is an attractive tourist destination as well as a unique picnic spot thanks to its natural beauty. The picturesque water streams, serene atmosphere and perfectly textured mountains add to the beauty of the place.

Located near Badbahal village under Kuchinda block in Salebhadi panchayat of the district, the tourist place houses Pindis for picnic, bench for sitting and toilet arrangement. However, a garden, guest house for night stay and steps to climb atop the falls has been demanded.

Gudguda waterfall has 7 streams for which it is also called Saptaganga. However, only three streams are visible. The lush green environment adds to the beauty of this place.

On the entry point to the destination Mango and Litchi Orchards are also there on both sides of the road. Travel to the spot amid chirping of birds and gushing sound of the waterfall is also a beautiful experience.

As per the visitors the water flowing from the falls is extremely cold. Probably, as sun rays hardly falls here due to the tall mountains surrounding the place, is the reason.