PM Modi’s Address To The Nation on Coronavirus Fight: 7 Golden Points
Bhubaneswar: PM Narendra Modi extends the lock down till 3rd May 2020. He tells all Indians to be more cautious at this time.
He also said he is proud of the way the nation has supported the lock down and fought bravely.
He said special rules will be applied from 20th April 2020, details (GUIDELINES) of the same shall be published by tomorrow.
He added that there is enough stock of medicines and groceries in India and there is no need to panic.
He advised people to follow 7 golden rules or principles. They are:
- To take care of the elderly and sick people at home.
- Stay at home, maintain social distance, use face masks or face covers made at home.
- Increase your immunity through AAYUSH methods prescribed in the website.
- Download the AAROGYA Setu app for information on coronavirus, encourage others to do so.
- Help poor people around you, provide food to them.
- Be more kind towards people working with you and for you, do not terminate their services.
- Respect the corona warriors, doctors, nurses, health workers,etc.