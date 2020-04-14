Bhubaneswar: PM Narendra Modi extends the lock down till 3rd May 2020. He tells all Indians to be more cautious at this time.

He also said he is proud of the way the nation has supported the lock down and fought bravely.

He said special rules will be applied from 20th April 2020, details (GUIDELINES) of the same shall be published by tomorrow.

He added that there is enough stock of medicines and groceries in India and there is no need to panic.

He advised people to follow 7 golden rules or principles. They are: