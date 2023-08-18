National Seminar on Tribal Women Empowerment and Child Development at KISS

Bhubaneswar: Two-day seminar on Tribal Women Empowerment and Child Development, organized jointly by Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), KISS Deemed to be University, and Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT) Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education concluded at KISS.

Prof. Chakradhara Tripathy, VC, Central University, Koraput joined as the chief guest in the valedictory session. Prof. Girish Nath Jha, Chairman of (CSTT) Government of India joined as the chief guest in the inaugural session and emphasized on the preservation of indigenous languages and acknowledged the remarkable contribution of linguistic specialists in protecting languages.

In the context of progressive global development, Prof. Jha stressed on the need to protect ancient languages and their invaluable cultural knowledge in tribal areas.

Prof. Deepak Behera, VC, KISS University highlighted the significant role of women and mothers in preserving our ancient traditions, such as widow remarriage, child labour eradication, and tackling malnutrition in tribal areas. He stated that language is a crucial tool for preserving cultural heritage.

Among others Chakpram Binodini Debi, Assistant Director, CSTT, and Dr. Bhimsen Behara, Senior Scientific Officer CSTT and Dr. P.K.Routray, CEO, KISS present. Ms Sanghamitra Ray, Dy. Director, KISS, were also present.