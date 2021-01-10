Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Shriyanka Sadangi bagged the silver medal in women’s 10m rifle Qualifying Round of National Selection Trials on Sunday. The shooting evening is being held in New Delhi.

Sadangi, who is MBA student at Bhubaneswar-based KIIT University, snatched the medal after getting the second position in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Sports & Youth Services Department of the State government, congratulated Sadangi on its Twitter handle for her achievement.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) also congratulated the shooter for her success.