National Para Athletics: Odisha’s Jayanti Behera Wins Gold Medals, CM Naveen Patnaik Congratulates Her

By WCE 3
Jayanti Behera
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: It a matter of great pride for the people of entire Odisha, as ace para-athlete Jayanti Behera from the State clinched two more gold medals in the ongoing National Para Athletic Championship at Bengaluru on Friday.

Behera pocketed the gold medals in both 200 metre and 100 metre events by finishing with a timing of 26.49 seconds 13.11 seconds respectively.

Earlier on Thursday, she had clinched the gold medal in the 400 metres sprint by clocking 59.43 seconds.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Jayanti Behera for her achievement. He also wished her the best for future.

You might also like
Business

Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold…

State

Odisha: Bangiriposi Tehsildar in Vigilance net

State

Odisha To Co-Host AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022

State

‘MoBus’ Operator CRUT awarded ‘Smart Cities India Awards 2021’

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.