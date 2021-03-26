Bhubaneswar: It a matter of great pride for the people of entire Odisha, as ace para-athlete Jayanti Behera from the State clinched two more gold medals in the ongoing National Para Athletic Championship at Bengaluru on Friday.

Behera pocketed the gold medals in both 200 metre and 100 metre events by finishing with a timing of 26.49 seconds 13.11 seconds respectively.

Earlier on Thursday, she had clinched the gold medal in the 400 metres sprint by clocking 59.43 seconds.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Jayanti Behera for her achievement. He also wished her the best for future.