National level Kho Kho player girl found hanging in house in Odisha’s Keonjhar dist

Keonjhar: A national level Kho Kho player girl was found hanging in her house in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Friday. The reason of the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased Kho Kho player has been identified as Manika Nayak of Nayadhanurjayapur under Baria Police limit in the district. She was a student of +2.

As per reports, the family members of the Kho Kho player found Manika hanging from the roof with the help of a rope at the house. They immediately rescued her and rushed to the Jhumpura hospital. However, the doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead.

Though it is being discussed that the Kho Kho player hanged herself due to family dispute, the real reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

Minati was a student of Plus Two at the Ukhunda College. She was part of the National Junior women Kho Kho team and had represented Odisha in Jharkhand in the last tournament. She played a major role in the win.

Police investigation of the case is underway.