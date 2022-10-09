National Games 2022: Odisha women’s volleyball team wins bronze medal

Gujrat: In a praise-worthy act, the women’s volleyball team of Odisha wins the bronze medal by defeating Telengana in a hard-tussling match in the semi-final round today in Gujrat.

Besides, The women managed to bring the first medal for the state in the National games’ Beach volleyball event.

According to reports, Shibani Priyadarshani, Monalisha Patra were the players for the Odisha Volleyball team accompanied by their coach Sudarshan Bhusan Mishra.

As per reports, the Odisha volleyball team defeated Telengana with a score of 2-0, 21-12 and 21-15 in the event.

It is noteworthy here that, the training camp of Odisha Volleyball Association was conducted with the support of the Sports and Youth Services Department of the Government of Odisha for two months at KIIT ground.

Kandhamal Member of Parliament (MP), founder of KIIT & KISS and President of the Volleyball Association of India Dr. Achyuta Samanta congratulated the achievers for bringing glory to their state.

It is to be noted that earlier today, the Odisha women’s football team have paved its way into the final by achieving a dominant victory over Tamil Nadu with a score of 5-2 in the semi-final gameplay today in the National Games 2022.