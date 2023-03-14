National Conference on Science & Technology for a Sustainable World at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: Science and technology have a crucial role to play in creating a sustainable world, mitigate climate change and reduce our impact on environment, said experts at a national conference on Tuesday jointly organised by KIIT, KISS DU and Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) Bhubaneswar Chapter.

The conference was titled ‘Science and Technology for sustainable world’ and was attended by KISS DU Vice Chancellor Prof Deepak Behera as guest of honour and general president of ISCA Prof V L Saxena among others. Prof of Eminence & Research Chair, KIIT DU Prof S Nanda delivered the presidential address.

Promotion of renewable energy source is crucial in improving energy efficiency, developing sustainable agricultural practices, reducing waste, purifying water and promoting a sustainable way of life, Prof Saxena said.

On the other hand, Prof Behera said continued innovation is essential to address the pressing environmental challenges human face and create a better future for ourselves and future generations.

ISCA General Secretary (Membership Affairs) Dr. Ramakrishna spoke on innovation and research, rural development and women empowerment while Prof Sheo Satya Prakash spoke about population economics, growth and environmental protection.