Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

National Conference on Science & Technology for a Sustainable World at KIIT

The conference was titled ‘Science and Technology for sustainable world’ and was attended by KISS DU Vice Chancellor Prof Deepak Behera as guest of honour.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
National Conference at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: Science and technology have a crucial role to play in creating a sustainable world, mitigate climate change and reduce our impact on environment, said experts at a national conference on Tuesday jointly organised by KIIT, KISS DU and Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) Bhubaneswar Chapter.

The conference was titled ‘Science and Technology for sustainable world’ and was attended by KISS DU Vice Chancellor Prof Deepak Behera as guest of honour and general president of ISCA Prof V L Saxena among others. Prof of Eminence & Research Chair, KIIT DU Prof S Nanda delivered the presidential address.

Take a look

Follow 5T Principles, Work for Streamlining Service Delivery to…

925 people died in elephant attacks in Odisha in 10 years

Promotion of renewable energy source is crucial in improving energy efficiency, developing sustainable agricultural practices, reducing waste, purifying water and promoting a sustainable way of life, Prof Saxena said.

On the other hand, Prof Behera said continued innovation is essential to address the pressing environmental challenges human face and create a better future for ourselves and future generations.

ISCA General Secretary (Membership Affairs) Dr. Ramakrishna spoke on innovation and research, rural development and women empowerment while Prof Sheo Satya Prakash spoke about population economics, growth and environmental protection.

Subadh Nayak 8590 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

ECoR achieves scrap disposal target much before end of fiscal, earns Rs 215 Cr till…

State

Baby born without head and mouth in Mayurbhanj

State

Class 8 student death due to hot dal falling on him, leads to suspension of…

State

EOW arrests director of a shell company involved in betting/online ponzi case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7