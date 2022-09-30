National award winning film director Himansu Khatua gets Prananatha Samman

Bhubaneswar: National award winning film maker Himansu Khatua has been felicitated with the prestigious Prananatha Samman in a colourful event held today at the Jaydev Bhawan here in Odisha.

Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Among the other dignitaries KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, Niranjan Ratha, Printer and Publisher of ‘Samaja’ and Editor of Sambad Soumya Ranjan Patnaik also graced the occasion.

On this occasion selected achievers from different fields were felicitated with the Prananatha Samman for their contribution to the respective fields. Accordingly, National award winning film maker cum Director of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata was awarded with the Prananatha Samman for his excellence in films.

Directed by Khatua, ‘Sunya Swarupa’ that dwelt upon a tough subject ‘saint’ was adjudged as the Best feature film in Odia at the 44th National Film Festival in the year 1996. The film also received Odisha State film awards in 5 categories including Best film and best direction.

In 2005 Himansu Khatua directed ‘Kathantara’, presented by Odisha’s popular family magazine ‘Kadambini’ and Founder of KISS and KIIT Dr Achyuta Samanta and produced by Dr Iti Samanta. The film received National Film Awards for being the Best film of the year (Odia). ‘Kathantara’ also grabbed the State awards in multiple categories including the Best Direction, Best film and Best story. His directed another hugely successful film ‘Krantidhara’ is based on novel ‘Jhada Parara Surya’, written by Dr Iti Samanta. The film earned several awards and huge appreciation along with the State Film Awards, Asian Excellency Award in the international level and also adjudged as the best film in the South Korea Film Festival.